Overview

Dr. Scott Barron, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Monroe, LA. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Glenwood Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Barron works at Oncology Associates in Monroe, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Polycythemia Rubra Vera along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.