Dr. Scott Baron, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Scott Baron, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Carmichael, CA. They graduated from College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Eastern Plumas Hospital Portola, Mercy General Hospital, Mercy San Juan Medical Center, Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion, Sutter Roseville Medical Center and UC Davis Medical Center.
Nuclear Physicians Medical Group6347 Coyle Ave, Carmichael, CA 95608 Directions (916) 967-4278
Hospital Affiliations
- Eastern Plumas Hospital Portola
- Mercy General Hospital
- Mercy San Juan Medical Center
- Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion
- Sutter Roseville Medical Center
- UC Davis Medical Center
Absolutely outstanding! After two coronary angioplasties performed by him in 1987/88 I am still kicking at age 82. Dr “Scottie” really beamed me up. Thanks! Major G B Hosford, USAF, ret
- Cardiology
- English, German, Russian and Spanish
- 1215038930
Education & Certifications
- University of Arizona
- UC Davis Medical Center
- College Of Medicine
- Bard College
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
