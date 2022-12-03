Dr. Scott Barbuto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barbuto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Barbuto, MD
Overview
Dr. Scott Barbuto, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 4 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Cornell University Med School Ny and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Locations
CUIMC/Harkness Pavilion180 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I received injections to treat spasticity in my arm, hand and leg. Dr Barbuto was very kind and sympathetic to my feelings and experience. His demonstrated expertise was very impressive.
About Dr. Scott Barbuto, MD
- 4 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Cornell University Med School Ny
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Barbuto. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barbuto.
