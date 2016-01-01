See All Ophthalmologists in Powell, TN
Dr. Scott Barb, MD

Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Scott Barb, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Powell, TN. They graduated from University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine & Surgery.

Dr. Barb works at Center for Sight, PC in Powell, TN with other offices in Maryville, TN, Morristown, TN, Crossville, TN, Harriman, TN, Sevierville, TN, Knoxville, TN and Oak Ridge, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Southeast Eye Center
    7800 Conner Rd, Powell, TN 37849 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 588-0811
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Maryville
    628 SMITHVIEW DR, Maryville, TN 37803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 588-0811
  3. 3
    Morristown
    3101 W Andrew Johnson Hwy, Morristown, TN 37814 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 588-0811
  4. 4
    Crossville
    1051 Genesis Rd # 103, Crossville, TN 38555 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 588-0811
  5. 5
    Harriman
    1855 Tanner Way Ste 120, Harriman, TN 37748 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 569-6822
  6. 6
    Sevierville
    1017 Middle Creek Rd, Sevierville, TN 37862 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 588-0811
  7. 7
    Southeastern Retina Associates
    1124 E Weisgarber Rd Ste 106, Knoxville, TN 37909 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 588-0811
  8. 8
    University Eye Specialists P.c.
    140 Capital Dr Fl 2, Knoxville, TN 37922 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 588-0811
  9. 9
    Chapman Commons
    4536 Chapman Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37920 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 588-0811
  10. 10
    Oak Ridge
    575 Oak Ridge Tpke Ste 202, Oak Ridge, TN 37830 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Vitreous Hemorrhage
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Vitreous Hemorrhage
Farnsworth Lantern Test

Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Vitreous Hemorrhage
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Acute Endophthalmitis
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
B-Scan Ultrasound
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Cataract
Chronic Endophthalmitis
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Drusen
Dry Eyes
Endophthalmitis
Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Macular Edema
Macular Hole
Nearsightedness
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye
Paralytic Strabismus
Purulent Endophthalmitis
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Neovascularization
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP)
Senile Cataracts
Tear Duct Disorders
Ultrasound, Eye
Vision Screening
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair)
Vitreoretinal Surgery
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Blind Hypotensive Eye
Blindness
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
Chalazion
Chorioretinal Scars
Chorioretinitis
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM)
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Corneal Ulcer
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Diabetic Retinopathy
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Ectropion of Eyelid
Entropion
Eye Test
Farsightedness
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis
Foreign Body Removal from Eye
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia
Glaucoma
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Iridocyclitis
Keratitis
Lazy Eye
Macular Degeneration
Macular Pucker
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye
Ocular Hypertension
Pars Planitis
Presbyopia
Progressive High Myopia
Pterygium
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic
Retina Diseases
Retinal Cysts
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinal Hemangioma
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinal Ischemia
Retinal Telangiectasia
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Retinoschisis
Stye
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    About Dr. Scott Barb, MD

    • Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
    • English
    • 1609137595
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Emory Eye Ctr
    • Massachusetts Eye & Ear Infirmary/Harvard Medical School
    • University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine & Surgery
    • Ophthalmology
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Barb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Barb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Barb works at Center for Sight, PC in Powell, TN with other offices in Maryville, TN, Morristown, TN, Crossville, TN, Harriman, TN, Sevierville, TN, Knoxville, TN and Oak Ridge, TN. View the full addresses on Dr. Barb’s profile.

    Dr. Barb has seen patients for Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barb on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Barb has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barb.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

