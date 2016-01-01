Dr. Scott Barb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Barb, MD
Overview
Dr. Scott Barb, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Powell, TN. They graduated from University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine & Surgery.
Dr. Barb works at
Locations
Southeast Eye Center7800 Conner Rd, Powell, TN 37849 Directions (865) 588-0811Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Maryville628 SMITHVIEW DR, Maryville, TN 37803 Directions (865) 588-0811
Morristown3101 W Andrew Johnson Hwy, Morristown, TN 37814 Directions (865) 588-0811
Crossville1051 Genesis Rd # 103, Crossville, TN 38555 Directions (865) 588-0811
Harriman1855 Tanner Way Ste 120, Harriman, TN 37748 Directions (423) 569-6822
Sevierville1017 Middle Creek Rd, Sevierville, TN 37862 Directions (865) 588-0811
Southeastern Retina Associates1124 E Weisgarber Rd Ste 106, Knoxville, TN 37909 Directions (865) 588-0811
University Eye Specialists P.c.140 Capital Dr Fl 2, Knoxville, TN 37922 Directions (865) 588-0811
Chapman Commons4536 Chapman Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37920 Directions (865) 588-0811
Oak Ridge575 Oak Ridge Tpke Ste 202, Oak Ridge, TN 37830 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Scott Barb, MD
- Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
- English
- 1609137595
Education & Certifications
- Emory Eye Ctr
- Massachusetts Eye & Ear Infirmary/Harvard Medical School
- University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine & Surgery
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barb accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barb has seen patients for Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barb on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Barb has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barb.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.