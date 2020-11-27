Dr. Scott Baranoff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baranoff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Baranoff, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scott Baranoff, MD is an Urology Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Urology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Boulder City Hospital, Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus and Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Baranoff works at
Locations
1
Las Vegas Urology (Henderson)9053 S Pecos Rd Ste 2900, Henderson, NV 89074 Directions (702) 735-8000Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Boulder City Hospital
- Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Great Doctor who after 3months trying to finde some relief from my UTI infection he took care of my problem.I went to Quick care no help went to my primary care physician no help .Thank you Dr Baranoff
About Dr. Scott Baranoff, MD
- Urology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1356320261
Education & Certifications
- University Tex Med Branch
- St Joseph Hospital
- Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
- The Johns Hopkins Univ
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baranoff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baranoff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baranoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Baranoff. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baranoff.
