Overview

Dr. Scott Baker, MD is an Urology Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI and is affiliated with Rex Hospital.



Dr. Baker works at Associated Urologists of North Carolina in Raleigh, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.