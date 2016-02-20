Overview

Dr. Scott Baker, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Layton, UT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH DAKOTA and is affiliated with CHI Health St. Francis and Davis Hospital and Medical Center.



Dr. Baker works at Neuroscience & Rehabilitation Specialists in Layton, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Colectomy, Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance and Excision of Rectal Tumor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.