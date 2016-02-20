Dr. Scott Baker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Baker, MD
Overview
Dr. Scott Baker, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Layton, UT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH DAKOTA and is affiliated with CHI Health St. Francis and Davis Hospital and Medical Center.
Dr. Baker works at
Locations
Neuroscience & Rehabilitation Specialists1492 W Antelope Dr Ste 203, Layton, UT 84041 Directions (801) 773-7500
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Health St. Francis
- Davis Hospital and Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He accommodated our young daughter being present after the exam. All questions were well, but briefly answered. Surgery results seem excellent.
About Dr. Scott Baker, MD
- General Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1356316053
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH DAKOTA
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baker works at
Dr. Baker has seen patients for Colectomy, Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance and Excision of Rectal Tumor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Baker. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baker.
