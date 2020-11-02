See All Plastic Surgeons in Dothan, AL
Dr. Scott Asher, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (9)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Scott Asher, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Dothan, AL. They completed their fellowship with UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE

Dr. Asher works at Vein and Vascular of Dothan in Dothan, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Facial Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Southern Institute of Dermatologymohs
    2800 Ross Clark Cir Ste 2, Dothan, AL 36301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (334) 699-7477
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Facial Fracture
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Dentofacial Anomalies
Facial Fracture
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Dentofacial Anomalies

Treatment frequency



Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Microneedling Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Capital Healthplan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 02, 2020
    Great dr takes his time with you
    — Nov 02, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Scott Asher, MD
    About Dr. Scott Asher, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1316109978
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Internship
    • University of Alabama at Birmingham
    Undergraduate School
    • Birmingham-Southern College
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Asher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Asher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Asher has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Asher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Asher works at Vein and Vascular of Dothan in Dothan, AL. View the full address on Dr. Asher’s profile.

    Dr. Asher has seen patients for Facial Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Asher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Asher. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Asher.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Asher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Asher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

