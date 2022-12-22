Dr. Scott Appell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Appell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Appell, MD
Overview
Dr. Scott Appell, MD is a Registered Nurse in Vestavia, AL. They specialize in Nursing (Registered Nurse), has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Grandview Medical Center.
Dr. Appell works at
Locations
-
1
Lemak Health5018 Cahaba River Rd, Vestavia, AL 35243 Directions (205) 564-9028Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Grandview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- VIVA Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Appell?
Dr. Appell kindly explained that I only needed a partial knee replacement. I thought, why not a full, and get it over with?! His wisdom and accuracy in diagnosis proved on point. The day OF surgery, I did'nt even need a walker or cane. I was completely surprised that my pain was gone after surgery. Here I am, 3 weeks out and even got the OK to start jogging again~with a little caution. Dr. Appell and his incredible staff have changed my life for the better!! BIG thanks to ALL of them!!
About Dr. Scott Appell, MD
- Nursing (Registered Nurse)
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1891715918
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama Hospital
- University of Alabama Medical Center
- UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Appell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Appell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Appell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Appell works at
80 patients have reviewed Dr. Appell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Appell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Appell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Appell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.