Dr. Scott Anseth, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (27)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Dr. Scott Anseth, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Edina, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from North Dakota State University and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital and M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital.

Dr. Anseth works at Twin Cities Orthopedics in Edina, MN with other offices in Eden Prairie, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Twin Cities Orthopedics Edina - Crosstown
    4010 W 65th St, Edina, MN 55435 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (952) 456-7000
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Twin Cities Orthopedics Eden Prairie
    12982 Valley View Rd, Eden Prairie, MN 55344 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (952) 456-7470

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Abbott Northwestern Hospital
  • M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthPartners
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • PreferredOne
    • Tricare
    • Ucare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance
    • Worker's Compensation

    Dec 05, 2020
    Dr. Anseth and his staff are extremely professional, engaging and hands on. They are really with you from the beginning of your journey with surgery and always available for your ongoing care. I would highly recommend Dr. Anseth.
    Fellowship
    • Scripps Clin & Rsch Fdn La Jolla
    Residency
    • McLaren Regional Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • North Dakota State University
    Undergraduate School
    • Concordia College
    Dr. Scott Anseth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anseth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Anseth has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Anseth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Anseth has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Knee, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anseth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Anseth. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anseth.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anseth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anseth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

