Dr. Scott Anseth, MD
Overview
Dr. Scott Anseth, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Edina, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from North Dakota State University and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital and M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital.
Dr. Anseth works at
Locations
-
1
Twin Cities Orthopedics Edina - Crosstown4010 W 65th St, Edina, MN 55435 Directions (952) 456-7000Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 8:00pmSunday8:00am - 8:00pm
-
2
Twin Cities Orthopedics Eden Prairie12982 Valley View Rd, Eden Prairie, MN 55344 Directions (952) 456-7470
Hospital Affiliations
- Abbott Northwestern Hospital
- M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthPartners
- Medica
- Medicaid
- PreferredOne
- Tricare
- Ucare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Anseth and his staff are extremely professional, engaging and hands on. They are really with you from the beginning of your journey with surgery and always available for your ongoing care. I would highly recommend Dr. Anseth.
About Dr. Scott Anseth, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Scripps Clin & Rsch Fdn La Jolla
- McLaren Regional Medical Center
- North Dakota State University
- Concordia College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anseth has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anseth accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anseth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anseth has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Knee, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anseth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Anseth. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anseth.
