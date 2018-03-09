Dr. Scott Angell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Angell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Angell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scott Angell, MD is an Urology Specialist in Sunnyvale, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Stanford University and is affiliated with Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).
Dr. Angell works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Palo Alto Medical Foundation301 OLD SAN FRANCISCO RD, Sunnyvale, CA 94086 Directions (408) 730-4270
-
2
PaloAltoMedicalFoundation701eelcaminoreal, Mountainview, CA 94040 Directions (650) 934-7575
Hospital Affiliations
- Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Angell?
Had a very positive experience with Dr Angell. Consultation recommended by a trusted generalist, then a surgical procedure. Successful, no pain, felt well handled throughout the process.
About Dr. Scott Angell, MD
- Urology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1720175425
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University Hospital
- Stanford University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Angell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Angell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Angell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Angell works at
Dr. Angell has seen patients for Prostatitis, Prostate Biopsy and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Angell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Angell. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Angell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Angell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Angell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.