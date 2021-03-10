Overview

Dr. Scott Anfinson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bluffton, SC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hilton Head Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Anfinson works at Affiliated Retina Consultants in Bluffton, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Chorioretinal Scars, Retinal Dystrophy and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.