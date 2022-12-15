Overview

Dr. Scott Andochick, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Frederick, MD. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Frederick Health Hospital and Meritus Medical Center.



Dr. Andochick works at Andochick and Mecinski Mds in Frederick, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.