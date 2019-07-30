Dr. Scott Anderson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Anderson, MD
Overview
Dr. Scott Anderson, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from EVMS and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital, St. Joseph's Hospital and St. Josephs Hospital - North.
Locations
Tampa Bay E.N.T.5105 N Armenia Ave, Tampa, FL 33603 Directions (813) 879-8045Tuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pm
South Tampa3006 W AZEELE ST, Tampa, FL 33609 Directions (813) 879-7079
Suncoast ENT Surgical Specialists4714 N Armenia Ave Ste 200, Tampa, FL 33603 Directions (813) 872-8794
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
- St. Josephs Hospital - North
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Specialist in the Tampa Bay area, very kind and knowledgeable.
About Dr. Scott Anderson, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1841467362
Education & Certifications
- Eastern Virginia Medical School
- EVMS
- Washington and Lee University
- Otolaryngology
Dr. Anderson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anderson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anderson has seen patients for Ear Ache, Earwax Buildup and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anderson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Anderson speaks Spanish.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.
