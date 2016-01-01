Overview

Dr. Scott Anderson, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital, Emory University Hospital and Emory University Hospital Midtown.



Dr. Anderson works at Emory Healthcare in Decatur, GA with other offices in Conyers, GA and Snellville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.