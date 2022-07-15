Overview

Dr. Scott Anderson, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Hot Springs, AR. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs and National Park Medical Center.



Dr. Anderson works at Harmony Park Family Medicine in Hot Springs, AR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.