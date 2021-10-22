Overview

Dr. Scott Anagnoste, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Broward Health Imperial Point.



Dr. Anagnoste works at Retina Group of Florida in Fort Lauderdale, FL with other offices in Plantation, FL and Oakland Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Vitreous Hemorrhage, Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear and Retinal Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.