Overview

Dr. Scott Altschuler, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Jupiter, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital and HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital.



Dr. Altschuler works at Gastro Health in Jupiter, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.