Dr. Scott Altschuler, MD
Overview
Dr. Scott Altschuler, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Jupiter, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital and HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital.
Dr. Altschuler works at
Locations
Gastro Health - Jupiter Medical Center Campus1002 S Old Dixie Hwy Ste 201, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 744-2200
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
- HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Best doctor in PSL.
About Dr. Scott Altschuler, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1346453610
Education & Certifications
- University Of Virginia, Virginia Health System
- Boston University, Boston Medical Center
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- Carnegie Mellon U
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Altschuler has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Altschuler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Altschuler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Altschuler works at
Dr. Altschuler has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Altschuler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Altschuler speaks Spanish.
96 patients have reviewed Dr. Altschuler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Altschuler.
