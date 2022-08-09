See All Gastroenterologists in Jupiter, FL
Dr. Scott Altschuler, MD

Gastroenterology
4.5 (96)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Scott Altschuler, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Jupiter, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital and HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital.

Dr. Altschuler works at Gastro Health in Jupiter, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gastro Health - Jupiter Medical Center Campus
    1002 S Old Dixie Hwy Ste 201, Jupiter, FL 33458 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 744-2200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
  • HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Hernia
Treatment frequency



Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Intestinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Liver Diseases and Disorders Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Paracentesis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Tube Feeding Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 96 ratings
    Patient Ratings (96)
    5 Star
    (78)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Aug 09, 2022
    Best doctor in PSL.
    MICHELLE DRAZSKY — Aug 09, 2022
    About Dr. Scott Altschuler, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • 20 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1346453610
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Virginia, Virginia Health System
    • Boston University, Boston Medical Center
    • Boston University School Of Medicine
    • Carnegie Mellon U
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Altschuler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Altschuler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Altschuler has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Altschuler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Altschuler works at Gastro Health in Jupiter, FL. View the full address on Dr. Altschuler’s profile.

    Dr. Altschuler has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Altschuler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    96 patients have reviewed Dr. Altschuler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Altschuler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Altschuler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Altschuler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

