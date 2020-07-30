Dr. Scott Allen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Allen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Allen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scott Allen, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Warwick, RI. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University Medical School and is affiliated with Kent Hospital and Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital.
Dr. Allen works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Ortho Rhode Island Warwick Campus300 Crossings Blvd, Warwick, RI 02886 Directions (401) 777-7000Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Kent Hospital
- Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Allen?
Dr . Scott Allen is an awesome doctor and person ,I would highly recommend Dr. Allen and also Dr. William Brennan to anyone Thank you both your friend Michael R. Morales Sr
About Dr. Scott Allen, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1598736720
Education & Certifications
- Indiana Hand Center
- Rhode Island Hospital
- Boston University Medical School
- Colby College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Allen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Allen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Allen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Allen works at
Dr. Allen has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Allen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Allen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Allen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Allen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Allen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.