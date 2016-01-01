Dr. Scott Albin, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Albin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Albin, DO is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Roslyn, NY. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine.
Scott M. Albin DO Medical Pllc153 Main St Ste 1, Roslyn, NY 11576 Directions (516) 484-0135
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1134200447
- Mayo Clinic
- University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Binghamton University (SUNY)
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Albin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Albin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Albin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Albin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.