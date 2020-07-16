Overview

Dr. Scott Albert, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fayetteville, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Complex General Surgical Oncology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center and Upstate University Hospital.



Dr. Albert works at Living Proof MD in Fayetteville, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy and Thyroid Lobectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.