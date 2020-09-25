Overview

Dr. Scott Adams, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from OKLAHOMA STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center and Atrium Health Cleveland.



Dr. Adams works at Outpatient Medication Services in Charlotte, NC with other offices in Concord, NC and Kings Mountain, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Tobacco Use Disorder, Anxiety and ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.