Dr. Scott Adams, MD

Sports Medicine
4.5 (27)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience
Dr. Scott Adams, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Catonsville, MD. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital, Howard County General Hospital and University of Maryland Rehabilitation and Orthopaedic Institute.

Dr. Adams works at The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, Orthopaedic Associates of Central Maryland - Catonsville in Catonsville, MD with other offices in Columbia, MD and Eldersburg, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, Orthopaedic Associates of Central Maryland - Catonsville
    910 Frederick Rd, Catonsville, MD 21228 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 644-1880
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Columbia Office
    10710 Charter Dr Ste 300, Columbia, MD 21044 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 644-1880
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
  3. 3
    The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, Orthopaedic Associates of Central Maryland - Eldersburg
    5961 Exchange Dr Ste 100, Eldersburg, MD 21784 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 644-1880

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital
  • Howard County General Hospital
  • University of Maryland Rehabilitation and Orthopaedic Institute

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee

Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Achilles Tendinitis
Adhesive Capsulitis
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Arthritis of the Elbow
Autoimmune Diseases
Avascular Necrosis
Baker's Cyst
Bone Disorders
Broken Arm
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Chondrocalcinosis
Clavicle Fracture
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
De Quervain's Disease
De Quervain's Release
Difficulty With Walking
Elbow Bursitis
Elbow Injuries
Elbow Sprain
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Femur Fracture
Foot Conditions
Foot Fracture
Fracture
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Glenoid Labrum Tear
Hammer Toe
Hand Conditions
Hand Fracture
Herniated Disc
Hip Fracture
Hip Pointer Injuries
Hip Resurfacing
Hip Sprain
Humerus Fracture
Internal Derangement of Knee
Joint Drainage
Joint Pain
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis
Knee Dislocation
Knee Disorders
Knee Fracture
Knee Sprain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Lupus
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain
Myelopathy
Neck Muscle Strain
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Nerve Sheath Tumors
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Osgood Schlatter Disease
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteochondritis Dissecans
Pathological Spine Fracture
Pelvic Fracture
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Plantar Fasciitis
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Pyogenic Arthritis
Rotator Cuff Tear
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis
Runner's Knee
Scapular Fracture
Scoliosis
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment
Shoulder Dislocation
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Disorders
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Fracture Treatment
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sjögren's Syndrome
Spine Deformities
Spondylitis
Spondylosis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Systemic Chondromalacia
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture
Trigger Finger
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 02, 2022
    Dr. Adams is a wonderful physician and surgeon. He did a great job on my knee replacement after years of cortisone injections stopped working. He is extremely patient, easy to talk to, and will carefully explain all of your options regarding treatment. On top of that, he has a great sense of humor. So glad that I found him.
    Linda Thompson — Apr 02, 2022
    About Dr. Scott Adams, MD

    • Sports Medicine
    • 17 years of experience
    • English
    • 1386851681
    Education & Certifications

    • Duke University
    • VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    • Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med
    • Wake Forest University
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Adams, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Adams has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Adams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Adams works at The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, Orthopaedic Associates of Central Maryland - Catonsville in Catonsville, MD with other offices in Columbia, MD and Eldersburg, MD. View the full addresses on Dr. Adams’s profile.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Adams. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adams.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

