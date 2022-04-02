Dr. Scott Adams, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Adams, MD
Overview
Dr. Scott Adams, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Catonsville, MD. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital, Howard County General Hospital and University of Maryland Rehabilitation and Orthopaedic Institute.
Dr. Adams works at
Locations
-
1
The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, Orthopaedic Associates of Central Maryland - Catonsville910 Frederick Rd, Catonsville, MD 21228 Directions (410) 644-1880Monday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pm
-
2
Columbia Office10710 Charter Dr Ste 300, Columbia, MD 21044 Directions (410) 644-1880Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
-
3
The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, Orthopaedic Associates of Central Maryland - Eldersburg5961 Exchange Dr Ste 100, Eldersburg, MD 21784 Directions (410) 644-1880
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital
- Howard County General Hospital
- University of Maryland Rehabilitation and Orthopaedic Institute
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Adams?
Dr. Adams is a wonderful physician and surgeon. He did a great job on my knee replacement after years of cortisone injections stopped working. He is extremely patient, easy to talk to, and will carefully explain all of your options regarding treatment. On top of that, he has a great sense of humor. So glad that I found him.
About Dr. Scott Adams, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1386851681
Education & Certifications
- Duke University
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med
- Wake Forest University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Adams has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adams accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Adams works at
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Adams. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adams.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.