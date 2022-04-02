Overview

Dr. Scott Adams, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Catonsville, MD. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital, Howard County General Hospital and University of Maryland Rehabilitation and Orthopaedic Institute.



Dr. Adams works at The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, Orthopaedic Associates of Central Maryland - Catonsville in Catonsville, MD with other offices in Columbia, MD and Eldersburg, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.