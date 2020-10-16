Overview

Dr. Scot Roberg, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Oxnard, CA. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura, St. John's Regional Medical Center and Ventura County Medical Center.



Dr. Roberg works at Champaign Dental Group in Oxnard, CA with other offices in Ventura, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.