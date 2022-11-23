Dr. Scot Richardson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Richardson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scot Richardson, MD
Overview
Dr. Scot Richardson, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Ventura, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura and Ojai Valley Community Hospital.
Dr. Richardson works at
Locations
-
1
Southern California Head Pain and Neurologic Institute Inc.3555 Loma Vista Rd Ste 115, Ventura, CA 93003 Directions (805) 648-3158
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura
- Ojai Valley Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Delta Health System
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Richardson?
Doctor Richardson is a blessing to the medical profession. He is brilliant and thorough. I drive from Santa Barbara to see him when the doctor in Santa Barbara didn’t listen to me about my gallbladder, he sent me to a specialist, and it ended up the nerves were dead in my gallbladder he saved my life from having gangrene. I’m sure of it! He identified there was something wrong with my neck and it ended up. I had 50% bone spurs, and had to have surgery for the removal and my life is so much better for Matt as well. He is a master healer and great human being.
About Dr. Scot Richardson, MD
- Neurology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1437141058
Education & Certifications
- Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Richardson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richardson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Richardson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Richardson works at
Dr. Richardson has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Epilepsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Richardson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Richardson speaks Spanish.
66 patients have reviewed Dr. Richardson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Richardson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Richardson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Richardson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.