Dr. Scot Miller, DO
Overview
Dr. Scot Miller, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Akron City Hospital and Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Intervertebral Disc Disease, Degenerative Disc Disease and Herniated Disc along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3975 Embassy Pkwy, Akron, OH 44333 Directions (330) 668-4040
-
2
Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center Outpatient Pharmacy3557 Embassy Pkwy, Akron, OH 44333 Directions (330) 668-4040
-
3
Akron Children's Hospital Pediatrics Green1622 E Turkeyfoot Lake Rd, Akron, OH 44312 Directions (330) 644-5461
-
4
Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center LLC4466 Fulton Dr Nw, Canton, OH 44718 Directions (330) 670-4006
Hospital Affiliations
- Akron City Hospital
- Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I've used Dr. Miller for 2 procedures over the years. One fairly simple and out-patient, and the more recent one was a bit more complex and required a couple in-patient days. He saw me urgently in the office pre-op due to the severity of my condition. We had a thorough discussion of my options and his best recommendations. Throughout this last intervention the surgery and follow-up care was almost painless, and the resolution of my symptoms was immediate. The work was done at the physician owned orthopaedic hospital recently build for Dr. Miller and his associate physician's specialized needs. Although you can tell it is still in a bit of "shake-down" mode, being so new, it was clean, pleasant, and bedside staff were better than I could have ever expected. I honestly don't know how you could find a better choice for spine work that Dr. Miller. He was pleasant, efficient, knowledgeable and skilled. That's what I need when seeing a surgeon, especially a specialist.
About Dr. Scot Miller, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1861574196
Education & Certifications
- DES MOINES UNIVERSITY
- Orthopedic Surgery
