Dr. Scot Hutchison, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scot Hutchison, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital and Tucson Medical Center.
Dr. Hutchison works at
Locations
-
1
Reproductive Health Center Hc4518 E CAMP LOWELL DR, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 733-0083
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph's Hospital
- Tucson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hutchison and his team are really great. He backs everything he does up with research. If I have a question, he listens and thoroughly answers it. If he isn't available the staff is great about helping answer questions, and with follow-up. He doesn't proceed unless it's safe to do so. He's not about rushing you into something. I never feel pressured or rushed through this process.
About Dr. Scot Hutchison, MD
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1295790244
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins School of Medicine
- University Of Ks School Of Med
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
- Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med
- University of Arizona
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hutchison has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hutchison accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hutchison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hutchison works at
Dr. Hutchison speaks Spanish.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Hutchison. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hutchison.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hutchison, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hutchison appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.