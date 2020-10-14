See All Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinologists in Tucson, AZ
Dr. Scot Hutchison, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
4 (36)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Scot Hutchison, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital and Tucson Medical Center.

Dr. Hutchison works at Reproductive Health Center in Tucson, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Drew Moffitt, MD
Locations

  1. 1
    Reproductive Health Center Hc
    4518 E CAMP LOWELL DR, Tucson, AZ 85712 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 733-0083

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Joseph's Hospital
  • Tucson Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cervical Polyps
Ectopic Pregnancy
Endometriosis
Cervical Polyps
Ectopic Pregnancy
Endometriosis

Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Female Pelvic Disorders Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Oct 14, 2020
    Dr. Hutchison and his team are really great. He backs everything he does up with research. If I have a question, he listens and thoroughly answers it. If he isn't available the staff is great about helping answer questions, and with follow-up. He doesn't proceed unless it's safe to do so. He's not about rushing you into something. I never feel pressured or rushed through this process.
    — Oct 14, 2020
    About Dr. Scot Hutchison, MD

    Specialties
    • Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1295790244
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Johns Hopkins School of Medicine
    Residency
    • University Of Ks School Of Med
    Internship
    • University of Kansas / School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Arizona
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scot Hutchison, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hutchison is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hutchison has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hutchison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hutchison works at Reproductive Health Center in Tucson, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Hutchison’s profile.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Hutchison. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hutchison.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hutchison, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hutchison appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.