Dr. Scot Glasberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Glasberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scot Glasberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scot Glasberg, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital and Mount Sinai Beth Israel.
Dr. Glasberg works at
Locations
-
1
Scot Bradley Glasberg, M.D.42A E 74th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 717-8550Thursday12:00pm - 7:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Affinity Insurance Services
- Allstate
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Center Care
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Easy Choice Health Plan
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- Guardian
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MagnaCare
- MAPFRE Life Insurance Company of Puerto Rico
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- New York State of Health
- Oxford Health Plans
- Physician HealthCare Network
- Prudential
- Travelers
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vista Health Plan
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Glasberg?
I went to Dr. Glasberg practice for a breast augmentation and dysport injections and had a great experience. Everyone at his practice is very knowledgeable and made me feel comfortable throughout the process. They have a great patient portal and always got back to me with answers quickly. Happy with my results and would recommend my friends and family to his practice.
About Dr. Scot Glasberg, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English, Hebrew and Spanish
- 1811955602
Education & Certifications
- New York University Med Center
- SUNY Health Science Center
- John Dempsey Hospital of University of CT Health Center
- New York University School of Medicine
- Columbia University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Glasberg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Glasberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Glasberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Glasberg works at
Dr. Glasberg has seen patients for Gynecomastia and Skin and Tissue Reduction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Glasberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Glasberg speaks Hebrew and Spanish.
91 patients have reviewed Dr. Glasberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glasberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Glasberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Glasberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.