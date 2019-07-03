Dr. Scot Fisher, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fisher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scot Fisher, DO
Dr. Scot Fisher, DO is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.
Aria Health10798 Knights Rd, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Directions
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
Dr. Fisher is nothing short of amazing. Knowledgeable, approachable, candid, supportive and forthright are just a few of the words I would use to describe Dr. Fisher. He is genuinely interested in his patients and you feel that from the moment you meet him.
- Radiation Oncology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1780606202
- Hahnemann University Hospital
- Hahnemann University Hospital
- JFK Hosp
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Radiation Oncology
Dr. Fisher has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fisher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fisher speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Fisher. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fisher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fisher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fisher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.