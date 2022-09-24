Dr. Scot Fechtel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fechtel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scot Fechtel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scot Fechtel, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Fechtel works at
Locations
-
1
Foothills Neurology P C.4530 E Muirwood Dr Ste 111, Phoenix, AZ 85048 Directions (480) 961-2365Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fechtel?
Dr Fechtel is personable and professional! He follows through in a very timely manner, is helpful, kind, and thorough. He takes patients seriously and treats with expertise and humor. He has been so helpful with us during my husband’s serious illness and subsequent health issues. We are thankful for him, as well as the professional/helpful care from the office staff.
About Dr. Scot Fechtel, MD
- Neurology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1881618569
Education & Certifications
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fechtel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fechtel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fechtel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fechtel works at
Dr. Fechtel has seen patients for Insomnia, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fechtel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Fechtel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fechtel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fechtel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fechtel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.