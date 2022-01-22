Overview

Dr. Scot Bertolo, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Podiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.



Dr. Bertolo works at Urban Podiatry in Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.