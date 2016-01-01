Dr. Halverson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schuyler Halverson, MD
Overview
Dr. Schuyler Halverson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital South and Mercy Hospital St. Louis.
Dr. Halverson works at
Locations
-
1
St. John's Mercy Orthopaedic Trauma Services LLC621 S New Ballas Rd Ste 3005B, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 567-5850
-
2
Mercy Hospital Saint Louis615 S New Ballas Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 251-6274
-
3
Mercy Endoscopy Center- Clayton-clarkson15945 Clayton Rd Ste 200, Ballwin, MO 63011 Directions (636) 256-5250
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital South
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Halverson?
About Dr. Schuyler Halverson, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 7 years of experience
- English
- 1154764116
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Halverson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Halverson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Halverson works at
Dr. Halverson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Halverson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Halverson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Halverson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.