See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Saint Louis, MO
Dr. Schuyler Halverson, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Schuyler Halverson, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5 (1)
Call for new patient details
7 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Schuyler Halverson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital South and Mercy Hospital St. Louis.

Dr. Halverson works at Slucare Orthopedics in Saint Louis, MO with other offices in Ballwin, MO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other Orthopedic Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Christopher Camp, MD
Dr. Christopher Camp, MD
8 (10)
View Profile
Dr. Kelechi Okoroha, MD
Dr. Kelechi Okoroha, MD
8 (5)
View Profile
Dr. Matthew Houdek, MD
Dr. Matthew Houdek, MD
8 (11)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Locations

  1. 1
    St. John's Mercy Orthopaedic Trauma Services LLC
    621 S New Ballas Rd Ste 3005B, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 567-5850
  2. 2
    Mercy Hospital Saint Louis
    615 S New Ballas Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 251-6274
  3. 3
    Mercy Endoscopy Center- Clayton-clarkson
    15945 Clayton Rd Ste 200, Ballwin, MO 63011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (636) 256-5250

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Hospital South
  • Mercy Hospital St. Louis

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Broken Arm
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Broken Arm
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Elbow Replacement Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Excision of Metacarpal and Carpal Chevron Icon
Excision of Radius or Ulna Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Reverse Total Shoulder and Total Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Synovial Biopsy Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Halverson?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Schuyler Halverson, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Schuyler Halverson, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Halverson to family and friends

    Dr. Halverson's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Halverson

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Schuyler Halverson, MD.

    About Dr. Schuyler Halverson, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 7 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1154764116
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Halverson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Halverson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Halverson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Halverson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Halverson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Halverson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Schuyler Halverson, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.