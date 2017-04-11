Overview

Dr. Schubert Atiga, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chula Vista, CA. They completed their residency with Glendale Adventist Medical Center



Dr. Atiga works at Lifetime Women's HealthCare in Chula Vista, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, Fetal Cardiac Monitoring and Chronic Pelvic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.