Dr. Schonze Del Pozo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital Of Manteca and Mark Twain Medical Center.



Dr. Del Pozo works at Champaign Dental Group in Sacramento, CA with other offices in San Andreas, CA, Manteca, CA and Roseville, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.