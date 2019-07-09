Dr. Scharukh Jalisi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jalisi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scharukh Jalisi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scharukh Jalisi, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.
Dr. Jalisi works at
Locations
Bumc Otolaryngologic Foundation Inc.830 Harrison Ave Ste 1400, Boston, MA 02118 Directions (617) 638-7933
Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center110 Francis St Ste 6E, Boston, MA 02215 Directions (617) 632-7500
Drx Uc Watertown PC376 Arsenal St, Watertown, MA 02472 Directions (617) 923-2273
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
In 2009 I was diagnosed with stage 4 Squamous Cell Head & Neck cancer. Luckily I was referred to Dr. Jalisi, he saved my life. The source of the cancer was in my tonsil, which he removed. 10 days later he removed 29 lymph nodes, one of which was malignant. The cancerous node was much larger than it appeared on the PET Scans & it had breached, which meant cancer cells could travel to other organs. Dr. Jalisi removed those cells as best as he could, but he recommended that I have chemo & radiation to be sure no cells were left. This Aug. will be my 10th year of remission. Dr. Jalisi is not only the best Dr. I know, but the best human being I have ever met. I respectively call him the "Gentle Giant". During the yr. I was under Dr. Jalisi care, at B.U. Med., all staff & students that I met had nothing but praise for him...and how lucky I was to have him for my DR. I think about Dr. Jalisi quite often, without him I would not have seen my 72nd birthday & my Great Grandchildren.
About Dr. Scharukh Jalisi, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1720040058
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Boston Univ Med Ctr
- Boston University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jalisi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jalisi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jalisi has seen patients for Laryngitis, Dysphagia and Head or Neck Lump or Swelling, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jalisi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Jalisi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jalisi.
