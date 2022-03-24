Dr. Rawoof has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schahid Rawoof, MD
Overview
Dr. Schahid Rawoof, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Brockton, MA. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital.
Locations
Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital680 Centre St, Brockton, MA 02302 Directions (508) 941-7000
Signature Medical Group - Brockton - 210 Quincy Ave. Pain Management210 Quincy Ave, Brockton, MA 02302 Directions (508) 941-7363
Hospital Affiliations
- Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I had been seeing Dr. Rawoof for 5 years or more. I have absolutely no complaints about him. He was very patient with me always. He was more than willing to help me. He and I went through different meds. When I told him a certain med wasn't working, he would suggest another. I did find a med that worked, and I am happy with it. I don't understand all the negative reviews. I myself found Dr. Rawoof an excellent Dr.
About Dr. Schahid Rawoof, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Rochester
- University Of Rochester Ny
- Wilson Mem Regional Med Ctrny
- Tufts University School of Medicine
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
