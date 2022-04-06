Overview

Dr. Scarlett Lu, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion.



Dr. Lu works at Green Haven Family Practice Inc. in Sacramento, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.