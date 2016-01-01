Dr. Charmelo Silva accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scarlet Charmelo Silva, DDS
Overview
Dr. Scarlet Charmelo Silva, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Augusta, GA.
Dr. Charmelo Silva works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Au. Dental Associates Dental College of Ga1430 Laney Walker Blvd, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-2607
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- MetLife
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Charmelo Silva?
About Dr. Scarlet Charmelo Silva, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1669995593
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Charmelo Silva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Charmelo Silva works at
Dr. Charmelo Silva has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Charmelo Silva.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Charmelo Silva, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Charmelo Silva appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.