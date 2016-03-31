Dr. Scarlet Constant, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Constant is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scarlet Constant, MD
Overview
Dr. Scarlet Constant, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami and South Miami Hospital.
Locations
Dr Alvaro Dangond7001 Sw 97th Ave, Miami, FL 33173 Directions (305) 595-4478
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- South Miami Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She examined my son when he got hand foot mouth disease at 8 months old. She took care of him like he was hers and talked to me about the illness and explained it thoroughly to me. A lot of the test they run test for one thing, but the results mean something else, like why the doctor tests for strep. Rather than just brush me off, she explained why she gave him each test and what it would mean if he was negative or positive. She's a fantastic dr. I will be going back to the office to see her.
About Dr. Scarlet Constant, MD
- Pediatrics
- 16 years of experience
- English, Creole, French, Haitian Creole and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida / College of Dentistry
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Constant has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Constant accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Constant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Constant speaks Creole, French, Haitian Creole and Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Constant. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Constant.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Constant, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Constant appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.