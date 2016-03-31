See All Pediatricians in Miami, FL
Pediatrics
3.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Scarlet Constant, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami and South Miami Hospital.

Dr. Constant works at General pediatrics Miami florida in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Hospital Of Miami
  • South Miami Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Immunization Administration
Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Immunization Administration
Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Back Pain
Bronchitis
Bronchospasm
Conduct Disorder
Dermatitis
Diarrhea
Enteritis
Fever
Gastritis
Hives
Influenza (Flu)
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Laryngitis
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Nausea
Newborn Jaundice
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Otitis Media
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Ringworm
Sickle Cell Disease
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Thyroid Goiter
Tinea Versicolor
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Viral Enteritis
Viral Infection
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Scarlet Constant, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Creole, French, Haitian Creole and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1497913131
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Florida / College of Dentistry
    Medical Education
    • Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • BOSTON UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scarlet Constant, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Constant is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Constant has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Constant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Constant works at General pediatrics Miami florida in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Constant’s profile.

    Dr. Constant speaks Creole, French, Haitian Creole and Spanish.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Constant. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Constant.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Constant, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Constant appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

