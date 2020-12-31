See All General Surgeons in Birmingham, AL
Super Profile

Dr. Steven Scarcliff, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Steven Scarcliff, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. 

They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    3400 Independence Dr, Birmingham, AL 35209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 933-1199
    Vincentian Physician Services
    2217 DECATUR HWY, Gardendale, AL 35071 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 933-1199
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Birmingham Orthopedics & Spine Specialists
    4600 Highway 280 Ste 200, Birmingham, AL 35242 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 971-1825

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham
  • Grandview Medical Center
  • Princeton Baptist Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Constipation
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance
Hemorrhoids
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    View All Accepted Carriers

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    How was your appointment with Dr. Scarcliff?

    Dec 31, 2020
    My husband has been seen for 4 years by Dr Scarcliff. He has a warm and truthful bedside manner. He is efficient but shows he cares.
    Mrs George Walls — Dec 31, 2020
    About Dr. Steven Scarcliff, MD

    General Surgery
    English
    1710168745
    Education & Certifications

    Colon & Rectal Surgery
