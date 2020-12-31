Dr. Steven Scarcliff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scarcliff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Scarcliff, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Scarcliff, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL.
They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3400 Independence Dr, Birmingham, AL 35209 Directions (205) 933-1199
2
Vincentian Physician Services2217 DECATUR HWY, Gardendale, AL 35071 Directions (205) 933-1199Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
3
Birmingham Orthopedics & Spine Specialists4600 Highway 280 Ste 200, Birmingham, AL 35242 Directions (205) 971-1825
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham
- Grandview Medical Center
- Princeton Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Scarcliff?
My husband has been seen for 4 years by Dr Scarcliff. He has a warm and truthful bedside manner. He is efficient but shows he cares.
About Dr. Steven Scarcliff, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1710168745
Education & Certifications
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scarcliff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scarcliff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scarcliff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scarcliff has seen patients for Constipation, Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scarcliff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Scarcliff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scarcliff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scarcliff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scarcliff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.