Dr. Perry Scallan Sr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scallan Sr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Perry Scallan Sr, MD
Overview
Dr. Perry Scallan Sr, MD is a Dermatologist in Blairsville, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ERIE BEHREND COLLEGE and is affiliated with Union General Hospital.
Dr. Scallan Sr works at
Locations
-
1
Northeast Georgia Dermatology PC204 Gainesville Hwy, Blairsville, GA 30512 Directions (706) 781-1600
Hospital Affiliations
- Union General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Scallan Sr?
Saw him yesterday. Great as usual. Very thorough and personable! Highly recommend him to anyone!
About Dr. Perry Scallan Sr, MD
- Dermatology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1720130156
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ERIE BEHREND COLLEGE
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scallan Sr has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scallan Sr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scallan Sr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scallan Sr works at
Dr. Scallan Sr has seen patients for Actinic Keratosis, Dermatitis and Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scallan Sr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Scallan Sr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scallan Sr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scallan Sr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scallan Sr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.