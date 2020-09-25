Overview

Dr. Perry Scallan Sr, MD is a Dermatologist in Blairsville, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ERIE BEHREND COLLEGE and is affiliated with Union General Hospital.



Dr. Scallan Sr works at Northeast Georgia Dermatology PC in Blairsville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Actinic Keratosis, Dermatitis and Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.