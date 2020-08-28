Overview

Dr. Sayyid Raza, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bay City, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center Harrison, Mclaren Bay Region, Mclaren Caro Region and Scheurer Hospital.



Dr. Raza works at Dr. Sayyid Raza M.D in Bay City, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.