Dr. Sayonara Baez, MD

Psychiatry
3.5 (47)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sayonara Baez, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Sunrise, FL. They completed their fellowship with University of Miami Jackson Meml Hosp

Dr. Baez works at MDLive in Sunrise, FL with other offices in Plantation, FL and Davie, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MDLive
    13630 Nw 8th St, Sunrise, FL 33325 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 400-6354
  2. 2
    Horizon Behavioral Center
    130 S University Dr Ste B, Plantation, FL 33324 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 530-4526
  3. 3
    11528 W State Road 84 Ste 1746, Davie, FL 33325 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 402-6916

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jackson Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Depersonalization Disorder Chevron Icon
Detoxification Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Opioid Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy for Crisis Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Suboxone® Treatment Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Telemedicine Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 47 ratings
    Patient Ratings (47)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (18)
    Jan 14, 2019
    Very easy to talk to...
    — Jan 14, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sayonara Baez, MD
    About Dr. Sayonara Baez, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1437258035
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Miami Jackson Meml Hosp
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Wake Forest University Bowman Gray School of Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • Wake Forest University
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • Autonomous University of santo Domingo (Uasd) / Department of Medicine / Faculty of Health Science
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sayonara Baez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Baez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Baez accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Baez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    47 patients have reviewed Dr. Baez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

