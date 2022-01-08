Dr. Jassim has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sayfe Jassim, MD
Overview
Dr. Sayfe Jassim, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Omaha, NE.
Dr. Jassim works at
Locations
OrthoWest, P.C.2725 S 144th St Ste 212, Omaha, NE 68144 Directions (402) 609-3000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jassim conducted my anterior hip replacement. He was very open with me on the benefits and risks before scheduling the surgery along with what I should expect for recovery. I was confident in his ability because he does this technique so frequently and that calmed some of my reservations of the procedure because I am so young for this procedure. This was an outpatient surgery and his team had me up an moving as soon as I passed their steps from coming out of anesthesia. He was very skilled in this procedure and I am walking without my cane after 2 1/2 weeks out from surgery. I am very grateful that I was connected with Dr. Jassim for my procedure and am grateful for his skill as I am incredibly thankful for the early relief I have experienced.
About Dr. Sayfe Jassim, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1508206111
Dr. Jassim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jassim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jassim works at
Dr. Jassim has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jassim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Jassim. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jassim.
