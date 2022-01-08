Overview

Dr. Sayfe Jassim, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Omaha, NE.



Dr. Jassim works at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Omaha, NE with other offices in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.