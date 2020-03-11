Dr. Fatima has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sayeeda Fatima, MD
Overview
Dr. Sayeeda Fatima, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Novi, MI. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Straith Hospital For Special Surgery.
Dr. Fatima works at
Locations
-
1
Northwest Eye Physicians26850 Providence Pkwy Ste 440, Novi, MI 48374 Directions (248) 380-8280
-
2
Northwest Eye Physicians PC22250 Providence Dr Ste 304, Southfield, MI 48075 Directions (248) 569-4366
-
3
Ascension Providence Hospital16001 W 9 Mile Rd, Southfield, MI 48075 Directions (248) 569-4366
-
4
Providence - Providence Park Hospital Novi Campus47601 Grand River Ave, Novi, MI 48374 Directions (248) 569-4366
Hospital Affiliations
- Straith Hospital For Special Surgery
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Fatima is an incredible physician across the board. Her compassion for her patients, expertise in her profession and unwavering dedication to providing each patient with the best possible results and care is remarkable. There are not enough words to express my gratitude for her care and incredible expertise!
About Dr. Sayeeda Fatima, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Hindi
- 1609134303
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fatima accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fatima has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fatima works at
Dr. Fatima speaks Hindi.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Fatima. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fatima.
