Dr. Sayeed Nabi, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3 (27)
Accepting new patients
51 years of experience
Dr. Sayeed Nabi, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Williamsville, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from EGE UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL FACULTY and is affiliated with Sisters Of Charity Hospital.

Dr. Nabi works at Center for Urologic Research of Wny LLC in Williamsville, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    Center for Urologic Research of Wny LLC
    6645 Main St, Williamsville, NY 14221 (716) 634-6224

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Sisters Of Charity Hospital

Earwax Buildup
Throat Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Balloon Sinuplasty Chevron Icon
Caldwell-Luc Procedure Chevron Icon
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Palate or Uvula Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Tongue Lesion Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty) Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Uvulectomy Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Oct 23, 2021
    I have been a patient of Dr. Nabi's for years. He is an amazing physician and human being. Brilliant doesn't begin to cover it. Compassionate, caring and dedicated. I wouldn't leave his practice for anything in this world. I recommend him to everyone I know. Tell me about a specialist's office where there is no wait. He's the very best.
    Julie — Oct 23, 2021
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    51 years of experience
    English, Turkish
    1306899380
    EGE UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL FACULTY
    Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Dr. Sayeed Nabi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nabi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nabi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nabi accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Nabi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nabi works at Center for Urologic Research of Wny LLC in Williamsville, NY. View the full address on Dr. Nabi’s profile.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Nabi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nabi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nabi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nabi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

