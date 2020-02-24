Dr. Sayed Rohani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rohani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sayed Rohani, MD
Dr. Sayed Rohani, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Hoboken, NJ.
Dr. Rohani works at
Citymd Urgent Care231 Washington St, Hoboken, NJ 07030 Directions (201) 754-1005
Citymd Urgent Care32 JOURNAL SQ, Jersey City, NJ 07306 Directions (201) 354-1955
Citymd Urgent Care295 N Franklin Tpke, Ramsey, NJ 07446 Directions (551) 497-5679
City Medical of New Jersey PC282 E STATE RT 4, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (551) 222-0800
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Fast and helpful. Although a liitle young, very knowlegable
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1083097554
- Family Practice
Dr. Rohani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rohani accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rohani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Rohani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rohani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rohani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rohani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.