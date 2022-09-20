Overview

Dr. Sayed Qazi, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They completed their fellowship with Georgetown University Hospital



Dr. Qazi works at Nevada Nephrology Consultants in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.