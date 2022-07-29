See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in El Centro, CA
Dr. Sayed Monis, OD is an Optometrist in El Centro, CA. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with El Centro Regional Medical Center and Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District.

Dr. Monis works at MD LAB in El Centro, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    MD Lab
1501 Ocotillo Dr Ste E-1, El Centro, CA 92243

  • El Centro Regional Medical Center
  • Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    • English, Bengali and Spanish
    • 1942480231
    Fellowship
    California Pacific Medical Center
    University Hospital of Brooklyn Downstate
    Staten Island University Hospital
    Ross University, School Of Medicine
