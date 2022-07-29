Overview

Dr. Sayed Monis, OD is an Optometrist in El Centro, CA. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with El Centro Regional Medical Center and Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District.



Dr. Monis works at MD LAB in El Centro, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.