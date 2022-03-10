Dr. Sayed Khatami, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khatami is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sayed Khatami, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sayed Khatami, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Mentor, OH. They graduated from Kerman Univeristy of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with TriPoint Medical Center.
Dr. Khatami works at
Locations
-
1
Great Lakes Gastroenterology8877 Mentor Ave, Mentor, OH 44060 Directions (440) 205-1225Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Willoughby Office36100 Euclid Ave Ste 490, Willoughby, OH 44094 Directions (440) 205-1225
Hospital Affiliations
- TriPoint Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Khatami?
I had my Colonoscopy done With Dr Khatami. Like any male I hated the idea and the procedure, but Dr Khatami and his staff made it so easy. Great doctor and great staff.
About Dr. Sayed Khatami, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1306844980
Education & Certifications
- Metrohealth Medical Center
- Huron Hospital
- Kerman Univeristy of Medical Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khatami has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khatami accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khatami has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khatami works at
Dr. Khatami has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khatami on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Khatami. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khatami.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khatami, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khatami appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.